Donald Cerrone’s Next Opponent Guarantees Win Over ‘Cowboy’

Darren Till is coming to make a statement when he takes on UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone next month (October 21, 2017) at UFC Fight Night 118.

Till is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far, having racked up a record of 15-0-1 coming off back-to-back wins inside the Octagon. The welterweight prospect is looking to propel himself into a whole new tier of competition, however, if he can get past a former UFC lightweight title challenger in “Cowboy” Cerrone. While Till doesn’t feel that Cerrone and Jackson-Wink took him seriously upon the fight’s announcement, he believes they’ve changed their tune after doing their research on him (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“It’s been good getting a bit of attention,” Till said. “And he said he doesn’t know me, which is fine because it’s not disrespect. On Instagram, Jackson-Wink put up ‘Donald Cerrone versus who,’ but I’m sure they’re researching me now and thinking, ‘We have to take this kid seriously.’ “At the end of the day, Donald Cerrone is a 34-year-old man who is on his way out and drinks every day. I’m a 210-pound gorilla, and they should be scared because I’m not scared, and I’m going to go in there and knock him out.”

Both men have something to prove heading into this fight; as Cerrone needs to make up for back-to-back losses, and Till looks to make a name for himself with what would be the biggest win of his career. Till is extremely confident heading into the fight and believes it’s a risky one for Cerrone, but is thankful that he took the fight anyways:

“He’s got to come in and win because he’s on a losing streak, but I’ve got to come in and prove who I am,” Till said. “This is for me to now build my name, and I’m going to build my name off Donald Cerrone. “I’m over the moon, and I can’t stop thinking about the opportunity the UFC have given me. I’m grateful to Donald, too, because this is a risky fight for him, so you’ve got to take your hat off to him because he’ll fight anyone at any time. It’s still a bad move and he shouldn’t have taken the fight against me, because I’m a gorilla.”

Till claims he is going full throttle at Cerrone when they’re locked inside the Octagon, and vows to ‘destroy’ the longtime UFC veteran en-route to MMA greatness: