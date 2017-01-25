Donald Cerrone: I’ll Whip Masvidal’s Ass Then Call Out Woodley

For the first time in his 23-fight UFC career, Donald Cerrone fights in front of a home crowd this weekend. Coming in to his UFC on FOX 23 clash with Jorge Masvidal on four straight wins, ‘Cowboy’ could find himself looking at a title shot in a second division if victorious. Previously competing at lightweight for nine years, Cerrone has arguably looked better at 170 pounds. Knocking out Matt Brown in his last fight at UFC 206, the Jackson Wink MMA product looked razor-sharp. With a record-setting 18 post-fight bonuses behind him, ‘Cowboy’ is not only among the most exciting, but also one of the busiest fighters on the roster.

Coming from a street fighting background, Masvidal will no doubt come to fight, and hard. Against the man known for knocking out the grittiest and toughest on offer, ‘Gamebred’ has a serious test in Cerrone. With all the pressure and eyes on him in front of a partisan crowd, Cerrone is typically relaxed in his latest interview.

Cowboy’s Plans

After taking out Masvidal, Cerrone says he’ll probably call out Tyron Woodley in the octagon. Here’s what ‘Cowboy’ said about ‘Gamebred’ and his immediate fighting future via MMAJunkie.com:

“I’m going to go whip Masvidal’s ass, call out one of these top contenders or call out (welterweight champion Tyron) Woodley, and say, ‘Let’s dance, baby!’” I’m going to go get this belt in 2017. I’m coming. It’s mine. We’re just getting warmed up.” “The title probably means more to my team than it does to me,” Cerrone said. “I used to think, ‘I’m here to fight.’ I didn’t have the same mentality that I do now. I feel a little more mature in the game, a little different.”

Home Town

“I don’t even know if I’ve ever seen Masvidal fight,” Cerrone said. “I think he’s like a boxer, wrestler. Pretty good jiu-jitsu. Sounds like he’s pretty good at striking. I don’t know how his wrestling is. I’m going to bet I’m better at all three.” “I’m a winner; that’s what I like to do,” Cerrone said. “But at home in front of everybody? I ain’t losing. No way, no how. I’m coming hard. I can’t wait.”

Although the UFC welterweight title is tied up until UFC 209, Cerrone and Masvidal have everything to play for. Who will emerge victorious in Denver this weekend?