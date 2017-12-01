Donald Cerrone Explains Why He’s Moving Down In Weight Class

Donald Cerrone is making some changes to his MMA career going forward. He found his way to fame by competing as a lightweight for the better part of six years.

During that time he was able to win the WEC title in 2009, and he remained one of the best in the world at the weight class up until he challenged for the UFC title in 2015.

As seen in that title bout, he came up short against Rafael Dos Anjos. Following that bout, he decided to move up a weight class where he immediately was very successful, rattling off four wins and finding himself on the cusp of a title eliminator bout.

Cerrone has been in a rough sketch as of late as he lost his last three fights in a row, and with his career once again at crossroads, he is slated to go back down to lightweight.

“Cowboy” recently appeared on The Fighter and the Kid podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to talk about various topics including what is next for his fighting career. He plans on fighting for five more years.

“I’m there five [more] years,” said Cerrone. “I’m going back to 155. I’m only 175, I’ve been waking up at 175 everyday so it’s like pffft, I’m fine. I’m more focused. At 170, I can just not train and f**k off. I put more into it at 155 so let’s do it, let’s have a couple more fights. I probably won’t take 20 a year anymore. I’m probably gonna take it down a little bit.”

His willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime has earned him the right to be called a fan favorite fighter.

Now, after suffering some defeats, it seems like he may have finally accepted his coach’s advice. He is coming off a first-round destruction at the hands of surging welterweight contender Darren Til.

Cerrone says he’s well aware of who Till is and it seems like that loss may have precipitated the return to 155.