Donald Cerrone Explains Why He Can’t Fight At UFC 213

Donald Cerrone and Robbie Lawler were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 205 last November at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Shortly after the bout was announced, however, Lawler, who hasn’t competed since surrendering his welterweight title to Tyron Woodley last July, was forced to withdraw from the fight.

Cerrone then went on to fight twice, stopping Matt Brown at UFC 206 last December and losing to Jorge Masvidal this past January, before the UFC once again booked him against Lawler at July 8’s UFC 213 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, the bout has once again fallen apart.

Earlier today, it was reported that Cerrone was injured and unable to compete, although he recently took to his official Instagram account to reveal that he hadn’t suffered an injury, but rather a ‘super bad infection’ in his blood:

Let everyone know this is not an injury. But a super bad infection in my blood. 7 days of IV and I’ll be back at it. Working on getting the fight rescheduled A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Like the Cerrone said, the plan is to reschedule the fight. MMAFighting.com reported that the fight could happen just a few weeks later at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California.

UFC 214 is already set to feature two title fights, as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on Jon Jones, while Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will fight for the vacant featherweight title, so the addition of Lawler vs. Cerrone would only add more fire power to the card.