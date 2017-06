Joachim Christensen (14-6) didn’t last 30 seconds against Dominick Reyes (7-0).

Reyes pressed forward immediately with kicks and punches. He floored Christensen with a right hand. Reyes finished off a bloodied Christensen with ground-and-pound.

This was Reyes’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. He now improves his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 7-0. Christensen falls to 14-6.

Final Result: Dominick Reyes def. Joachim Christensen via TKO (punches) – R1, 0:29