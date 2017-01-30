Dillon Danis Thinks He Can Submit Jon Jones

Dillon Danis is ‘done’ trying to get Jon Jones to grapple with him.

For quite some time now Danis – Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach and training partner – has been intent on participating in grappling matches with some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts (MMA).

But this time, he may be getting a bit too big for his britches.

Danis’ most recent callout was none other than former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is coming off of an arm-triangle submission of Dan Henderson at the recent Submission Underground 2. Danis recently joined The Fight Society podcast (quotes via FOX Sports) to discuss about his unanswered challenge to Jones, in which he said he’s done talking about the former 205-pound champ, who he believes he’s bullied as of late:

“Honestly I don’t want to keep talking about him because he’s scared and he’s running,” Danis said. “So I’m just going to leave him alone. I feel like I don’t want to be a bully and I don’t want to keep picking on him so I’m just going to leave him be. “He hasn’t answered my question why he isn’t grappling me.”

Aside from grappling, Danis has long discussed a venture into MMA, where he feels he can mold the view of how the sport views fighters with deep jiu-jitsu roots. Danis firmly claimed that once he does finally make the journey inside the MMA cage, he’s going to change the game and make his presence felt in a big way:

“I’ve been saying this since day one, there’s no one like me. There’s no jiu-jitsu guy that talks and competes well and goes out there and takes people out,” Danis said. “That’s why I keep saying when I get into MMA, I might change the game and I feel like I will. I’m starting to do it in jiu-jitsu. I’ve always been this way, even before what happened with Conor. I’ve always been myself. “One day in MMA, I’m going to change everything people could see from a jiu-jitsu fighter.”

Danis has yet to give an expected timetable for his MMA debut, but has already challenged UFC lightweight veteran Nate Diaz to throw down inside the Octagon. Given his highly decorated career in the world of jiu-jitsu and seeing the success it has brought to fighters like grappling wizard Demian Maia, perhaps Danis could continue that trend of success inside the cage after all.

Until then, he’s going to call out the biggest names possible for the grappling world.