Dillon Danis: McGregor Knocks Out Mayweather ‘Before The Fifth’

Many have counted Conor McGregor out of a potential boxing fight with former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather given the fact the UFC lightweight champion has never competed in a professional boxing match, but his teammate Dillon Danis, who recently signed with Bellator MMA, isn’t.

“I just want to say, everyone is running [McGregor] down, but I think that he knocks [Mayweather] out,” Danis said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “That’s a hard one, I’ll say before the fifth,” Danis said. “I think before the fifth. I think he knocks him out.”

Danis has made some waves of his own recently and many have begun to compare him to McGregor in terms of the outspoken nature of both men. Danis, an elite-level grappler, however, has made it clear that he’s on his ‘own path’:

“I’m on my own path and I do it my own way,” Danis said. “At the end of the day, people are just looking to hate on me for anything, so that’s just how it is. Everybody kind of wants to put me down. They’re trying to find something to use against me. … I don’t really give a s**t about who’s hating on me, or Conor this, Conor that. At the end of the day they just hate me and Conor.”

What do you make of Danis’ opinion and do you expect him to see success in mixed martial arts (MMA)?