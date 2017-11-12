Diego Sanchez Issues Statement On Loss To Matt Brown

If you’re a fan of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 1 winner Diego Sanchez – and who isn’t – then his fight vs. fellow longtime veteran Matt Brown at last night’s (Sat. November 11, 2017) UFC Norfolk was hard to watch.

Sanchez has been competing under the UFC banner since 2005 and has put on some of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts of all time. After starting off his career 17-0 Sanchez has shared the Octagon with the likes of Josh Koscheck, Jon Fitch, Nick Diaz, BJ Penn, Jake Ellenberger, Gilbert Melendez, Ricardo Lamas, Joe Lauzon, Al Iaquinta, and so many more. Last night he went to war with a fellow longtime veteran in Matt Brown, and it didn’t end too well for “The Nightmare.”

After starting off the round rather aggressively, including a few failed takedown attempts and some wild shots, Sanchez had one of several thrown kicks caught by Brown, who then loaded up and unleashed a hellacious elbow that rendered Sanchez unconscious. The loss marked Sanchez’s fourth of his last six and his second consecutive KO defeat.

Shortly after the bout Sanchez took to social media to release a statement, and despite the opinion of many within the MMA community, he expressed his intentions to continue on with his fighting career:

“I love y’all fans hope you guys liked the fight, what can I say but it hurts to let down the family. But that’s the fight game. I still have fight in me I’m not done yet I know that @iamtheimmortal what a classy competitor”