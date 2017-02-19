Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Travis Browne In Brutally Late Stoppage Win

It looked like fight fans were headed for a guaranteed KO when heavyweight power hitters Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne met in the main event of tonight’s (Feb. 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The two ultra-dangerous heavyweights were at completely different places in their respective careers, however, as “The Black Beast'” was enjoying the momentum and confidence of a five-fight win streak containing four T/KOs.

Browne, on the other hand, needed a victory arguably more than he ever had in his MMA career, as the once-feared knockout artist had dropped four out of his previous six bouts following his decision to leave Albuquerque’s Jackson-Winkeljohn MMA to train with Edmond Tarverdyan in Glendale, California. Tarverdyan did not corner “Hapa” for this fight.

But it didn’t matter, as fans got just what they expected in the main event.

Round One:

Lewis came out swinging. Browne snapped a leg kick and a front kick that nearly landed, keeping his distance from “The Black Beast.” Browne missed with a left hand and cut angles, appearing to hurt Lewis with a sharp body kick or even a hand injury. Lewis threw an ill-advised spin kick that missed, following with a jumping switch kick.

Lewis then landed a huge right hand counter off of a kick from Browne, following with a few more punches. Browne fought back with another body shot that rocked Lewis, but he recovered for the time being. A low kick landed from Browne, and he pressed the action with another followed by a straight left.

The two men traded low kicks as Lewis threw yet another spinning wheel kick but Browne remained patient. Lewis landed a combo of hard punches to close the first round.

Round Two:

“Hapa” came out fast in the second, walking Lewis down against the cage and throwing more body and low kicks. Lewis missed some shots and Browne missed a Superman punch. Brown went for a high kick, but Lewis countered with a flurry of huge shots, hurting Browne and having him in big trouble.

Uppercuts came from “The Black Beast” and a flurry unloaded, but somehow Browne survived to clinch. He went for a takedown but Lewis anded right on top of him, bludgeoning and ragdollling Browne to the mat. Punches came down but Browne got back up. Lewis floored him with a big left hook and a right to the skull and started unloading nonstop power strikes on Browne, and it was a surprise that referee Mario Yamasaki allowed the brutal beating to continue as long as it did as Browne laid unconscious on the ground.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis def. Travis Browne via R2 TKO (punches, 3:12)