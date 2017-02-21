Derrick Lewis Says He Broke Foot At UFC Fight Night 105

Heavyweight slugger Derrick Lewis extended his winning streak with an impressive second round victory over Travis Browne in the main event of this past weekend’s (Sun., Feb. 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax, Canada.

After the win, Lewis said that he would be taking some time off simply because he has been so active in recent memory, but it now looks as if he will need to step away from the cage to deal with an injury.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account, Lewis announced that he had suffered a broken foot:

My foot is broken A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

The No. 7-ranked Lewis has won his last six fights inside the Octagon, with five of those victories coming by way of stoppage. When he returns from injury, the “Black Beast” should be booked in a key heavyweight fight.