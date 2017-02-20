Derrick Lewis Mentions Ronda Rousey In Bizarre Post-Fight Interview

Derrick Lewis made quite the statement with his second round knockout win over Travis Browne in the main event of last night’s (Sun. February 19, 2017) UFC Halifax card, but not quite as big a statement as he made in his post-fight interview.

The No. 8-ranked heavyweight struggled in the early part of his bout with ‘Hapa’ after eating a few nasty body shots that visibly hurt ‘The Black Beast.’ Lewis was able to rally, however, and utilized the power that is feared amongst his peers at heavyweight to stifle Browne.

After establishing full mount and unloading a barrage of harsh ground-and-pound, Lewis earned the biggest win of his fighting career.

Leading up to the contest Lewis made the bout personal by bringing up Browne’s history with domestic abuse, and took yet another shot at him during his post-fight interview with Brian Stann by mentioning his current girlfriend and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey:

“I had a bigger heart than him. He calls himself a man but he likes to put his hands on women, so forget that guy. I have much more heart than he has. Where Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?”

Looks like ‘The Black Beast’ wants him some of ‘The Rowdy One.’ What are your thoughts on Lewis’ post-fight comments? Did the rising heavyweight star go too far?