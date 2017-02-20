Derrick Lewis Held Stomach To Avoid ‘Crapping In Cage’

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis had far more than a few quotable moments after his second-round knockout of Travis Browne in the main event of UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax last night.

Among them were his colorful mention of Browne’s girlfriend Ronda Rousey in his post-fight interview, his happiness at the referee stopping the KO victory late, and the reasons he was going to take some time off from fighting after being the most active competitor on the heavyweight roster by a wide margin.

He even had an explanation for why he repeatedly held his stomach when Browne nailed him with several body kicks in a round that didn’t go his way. Lewis said he held his stomach to avoid ‘sh***** himself’ during the fight in his post-fight interview, the press conference, and this interview with FOX Sports 1:

Always known for his colorful press clips, Lewis explained there was a gastrointestinal issue that required his concerns more than any strikes “Hapa” was landing:

“Yeah, that was hurting pretty bad, but you know, my main concern was not taking a crap in the middle of the cage, so I just had to take a number two, that’s all that was.”

Lewis then moved on to discuss his desired break from fighting noting that his intense focus on beating up other professional fighters at such a high frequency was beginning to take a toll on his family life:

“I’ve just been fighting just about every other month, every two months, you know? I just want to clear my head. Like, my last fight, I wanted some time off but my coaches caught me at a bad time when everybody was drunk and asked me if I wanted to fight Travis, so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll fight him.’ So, but this time right here, I just want some time off just to relax my mind, because I’ve just been thinking about fighting constantly at home, and it’s just been bringing problems at my house because I’ve been so serious with everyone.”

When he does return, Lewis will certainly be headed for a huge heavyweight bout. But it won’t be against an opponent like Browne who has dropped five out of seven fights, so making sure he doesn’t have to go “number two” before that contest will be paramount to his continued success.