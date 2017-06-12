Derrick Lewis Fires Back At Francis Ngannou & Travis Browne

Hard-hitting heavyweight Derrick Lewis teased his possible retirement after losing to Mark Hunt in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 110, which has surprised many people. If you recall, Lewis has always stated that he is in the sport for a short period of time rather than the long haul. He wants to support his family and get out.

“It’s probably my last fight,” the 32-year-old said after the bout. “I’m getting married next week, and I don’t like to put my family through this. That will be my last fight.”

After his bout with Hunt, Lewis got blasted by fellow heavyweights Travis Browne, who lost to Lewis via knockout earlier this year, and Francis Ngannou, who has been exchanging shots with Lewis over the last few months. Browne post a message saying he “just watched you quit” and told Lewis he should retire. However, “if you have the balls,” Browne stated he’s open to a rematch. Ngannou also took a shot at the “baby.”

Lewis was fed up with their shots and fired back at them on social media by posting this on Twitter:

“Travis Browne waking up from the dead saying he wants a rematch and Francis learning how to use google translator talking shit.”

It’s obvious that we are in a waiting pattern with Lewis. Will he really retire or will he keep his fight for his career alive? Time will tell.