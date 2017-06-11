Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly Full Fight Video Highlights

The UFC Fight Night 110 event from The Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand last night (Sat. June 10, 2017) has come to an end, and what a night of fights it was.

In the co-main event of the eventing, top ranked UFC middleweights Derek Brunson took on Dan Kelly to determine who would take the next step up in the UFC’s 185-pound rankings.

Brunson came into the bout off of back-to-back losses, having his five fight win streak snapped by Robbert Whittaker back in November. His most recent Octagon appearance saw him suffer a controversial unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva this past February.

39-year-old middleweight prospect Dan Kelly has been turning some heads lately with his four fight win streak, most notably coming off of a split decision win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans in March. “Dad” hopped to continue that streak with a statement against Brunson.

Unfortunately for Kelly, Brunson landed a big left hand that send him down to the canvas unconscious. The ref waived the action off after some ground-and-pound, getting Brunson back on the winning track of things.

You can check out the full fight video highlights: