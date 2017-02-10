Derek Brunson: Uriah Hall Is On Anderson Silva’s Level

Derek Brunson was on top of the world and riding a five fight winning streak heading into UFC Fight Night 101 last November, but he hit a wall against Robert Whittaker. Now, Brunson will look to get back on the winning track at UFC 208, but it won’t be easy he is fighting former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the co-main event

Even though Silva is known for his excellent striking and knockout ability, Brunson believes that he has already faced someone that has the same level of stand-up skills that are similar to Silva, which is Uriah Hall, whom Brunson faced at UFC Fight Night 94, which saw Brunson defeat Hall by first-round TKO.

“Uriah Hall is on the level of Anderson Silva’s striking, Brunson told Sherdog. “I’m not saying better or less than but another striker. And I was able to knock him out moving forward.”

While Silva hasn’t had the best run inside the Octagon over the last couple of years, Brunson knows he can’t take Silva, who has been talking about making another run at the title, too lightly.

“I’m looking at, I’m fighting a guy who is not as fast as he used to be, but this guy has all of the skills in the world. And considered the best fighter of all time,” Brunson said. “So, whereas everybody else is looking at it like losses, I mean, how did he lose? Those fights were all close, and then it was unfortunate events in those fights. So, I think I’m getting a very game and ready fighter.”

UFC 208 takes place on February 11, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.