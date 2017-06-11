Derek Brunson Starches Daniel Kelly in UFC Fight Night 110 Co-Headliner

Derek Brunson (17-5) didn’t need a lot of time to put Daniel Kelly (13-2) away.

A middleweight tilt served as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 110. Brunson battled Kelly inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

This one was short and emphatic in favor of “The Law.”

Brunson opened up with a leg kick early on. He looked for an overhand, but it looked a bit sloppy. Brunson landed another leg kick and looked to have more patient than previous fights. It paid off as he picked his shot perfectly and finished Kelly.

Final Result: Derek Brunson def. Dan Kelly via TKO (Punches) – R1, 1:16