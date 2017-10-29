Derek Brunson Believes Win Over Former Champion Will Earn Him Title Shot

UFC middleweight star Derek Brunson is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career.

As seen at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday night at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Brunson finished former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida by strikes in the first round.

Shortly after that fight, Brunson called out former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

“It just kind of came to me at the last minute,” Brunson said at the post-fight presser to the media (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). As for the reason for the matchup? it’s simple to Brunson. Rockhold is an ex-champion and wins over ex-champions get you title opportunities.

Make no mistake about, Brunson’s performance against Machida did advance the interest in seeing him fight for the UFC gold.

“He’s a top-level guy,” Brunson said of Rockhold, who just so happens to be unbooked after scoring a win over ex-WSOF champion David Branch this past month. “I think it would be a great matchup. I think I can put hands on him, touch that chin, and I could put him down also. A win over Rockhold would definitely get me next for a title shot.”

Keep in mind that the UFC middleweight division is a bit backlogged due to the fact that UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is slated to defend his title against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 next weekend.

Then, interim champ Robert Whittaker will unify the belt against the winner. Brunson stated that the MMA media regularly disregards his accomplishments in the UFC.

For right now, he just wants to continue to try to prove himself to the world that he is an elite fighter. And if he stays patient, big opportunities will arise sooner than later.