Darren Elkins vs. Dennis Bermudez Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25 earlier tonight (Sat. July 22, 2017), two of the best featherweights in the world collided as Dennis Bermudez locked horns with Darren Elkins inside the Octagon.

Bermudez recently had a two-fight win streak snapped after suffering a nasty first round knockout loss to the returning Chan Sung Jung this past February. He looked to get back on the winning track of things with a potential win over Elkins.

Elkins has been on a great run as of late, racking up four straight wins and capping things off with a third round knockout win over Mirsad Bektic this past March at UFC 209. He headed into the biggest fight of his career earlier tonight against Bermudez.

In the opening round Elkins seemed to get the better of Bermudez as he was able to take the back and threaten the rear-naked choke. He also landed some nice ground-and-pound before the round came to an end. Bermudez looked to throw a ton of hard hooks but wasn’t able to land anything significant enough to stun Elkins.

It was Elkins who got the better of Bermudez in the wrestling department with a couple of big takedowns. In the end, the judges awarded to bout to Elkins via split decision which will surely propel him into the upper echelon of the 145-pound division.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: