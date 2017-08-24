Demian Maia Returns At UFC Fight Night 119

Demian Maia is set to make his return to the world famous Octagon in a few months and now we know who he will be fighting.

Colby Covington has been on a campaign for a big fight and now he got it. He called out UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a fight but instead, he managed to get a fight booked against Maia.

The welterweight bout is now set for UFC Fight Night 119. The news was first reported by Combate.com and later confirmed by MMAjunkie.

This bout marks a quick turnaround for Maia, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Woodley after five lackluster rounds at last month’s UFC 214. This loss snapped his seven fight winning streak, which included a notable first-round submission of ex-interim-champ Carlos Condit.

On the flip side, Covington is coming off his biggest win yet by beating Dong Hyun Kim by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 111 on June 17. Covington is now four wins removed from his sole professional loss.

UFC Fight Night 119 is set to take place on October 28th at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson is expected to headline the event. The promotion will be adding more bouts to this card in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington

Misha Cirkunov vs. Glover Teixeira

Deiveson Alcantara vs. Jarred Brooks

Augusto Mendes vs. Boston Salmon