Surprise! Demian Maia Plans To Submit Jorge Masvidal On Way To Title Shot

No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia is well deserving of a 170-pound title shot, but he’ll instead take on No. 5-ranked Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 this weekend (Sat., May 13, 2017) in Dallas, Texas.

Maia recently admitted that he was disappointed with the fight at first, but he has since realized the importance of it:

“At first of course [I was disappointed] but after I said OK, let’s fight so I just cleared my mind and that’s the fight,” Maia told FOX Sports on Wednesday. “Like every other fight, it’s the most important fight of my life. Every fight is the most important fight of your life.”

Maia has won an incredible six straight, with three of those victories coming by way of submission. The Brazilian grappling guru is clearly riding a momentum wave heading into this fight, but Masvidal is also riding a win streak. “Gamebred” has won three consecutive bouts, with his most recent win being a stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone this past January.

Maia admitted that Masvidal is a tough opponent, but the plan, as always, is to submit him:

“Every fight, of course, is different but pretty much he’s a very good striker with takedown defense. At this level, everybody’s like that. Almost every fight that I have fought, they were really good strikers with takedown defense,” Maia said about Masvidal “So I don’t think it’s different but I just feel when you get inside the Octagon, you’re really going to feel your opponent. “My goal is to [submit him]. My mindset is to do that. Of course, he’s a really tough opponent, very well rounded, very good boxer, but in my mind, I want to go in there and do the same as the last fights.”

Some have labeled this fight as a title eliminator and Maia is expecting a title shot if he comes out on top:

“I don’t have any doubt about that,” Maia said about getting his title shot with a win.

