Demian Maia Explains Why Facing Tyron Woodley Is Not Biggest Fight Of His Career

Top welterweight contender Demian Maia is set to compete in yet another championship bout as he is set to face current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, in Anaheim, California.

If you recall, his first opportunity to win a UFC title came back at UFC 112 back in 2010 against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. When looking back at the fight, Maia admits that he put too much pressure on himself in the lead up to the fight. In his eyes, that is the biggest fight of his career up until this point.

Coming into this upcoming title bout, Maia is avoiding his previous mistake at all cost. According to Maia, this fight is just another regular day at the office.

“It’s about awareness and be conscious that it’s just another fight and not see it as the biggest fight of my life. I really need to believe that,” he said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “When I fought Anderson (Silva), I was like, ‘This is the biggest fight of my life, and this is going to happen.’ You’re dreaming too much about the future, the tomorrow. Fighting Tyron I need to know that it doesn’t matter what happens after this. I am living in this fight, just another fight and I feeling that, not just saying it. It’s important. I am a much better wrestler, striker and I am much better in control of my feelings. I am much better overall.”

Maia’s MMA experience has grown and expanded over the last seven years since his last title bout. This has made him believe that he will be more equipped to handle the pressures that come with a big title fight.

“The things that I learned with my time is that you don’t put this kind of pressure, it’s unreal pressure. Like, it doesn’t matter if it’s the last chance or not,” he added. “It’s just another fight. I could’ve fought Tyron a couple of years ago, and now I am fighting him for the title. In my mind, it’s just another fight. I need to go in there and win against a really tough opponent. If I put that in my mind that I got to win it will be pressure that can put me of the track.”

Maia is no spring chicken, and if he wants to be at the top of the division as champion, then this bout is his best window of opportunity to capture UFC gold.