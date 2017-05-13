Demian Maia Edges Jorge Masvidal, Dana White Promises Him Title Shot

Demian Maia (25-6) likely finally earned a welterweight title shot after defeating Jorge Masvidal (32-12).

Maia went to touch gloves and Masvidal wanted none of it. Maia shot in and tied up “Gamebred.” He held onto Masvidal like glue and moved to the back. He locked in both hooks with Masvidal standing. He landed some punches and looked to reach under the chin of his opponent. The two went down and Masvidal landed some ground-and-pound. The round ended shortly after.

Quickly at the start of round two, Masvidal had to have some loose tape cut. Time resumed and the two touched gloves this time. Maia blocked a high kick. Masvial stuffed a takedown attempt. “Gamebred” landed a kick to the body. A couple of leg kicks connected for Masvidal. Maia grabbed a hold of a leg, but got hit with a knee.

Maia got Masvidal to the ground. Blood formed on the side of Maia’s head. “Gamebred” went to get back up, but Maia held onto the back. Maia landed some punches while in control. The round ended with Maia in top control.

Early in the final frame, Masvidal had his high kick blocked. An inside leg kick was there for “Gamebred.” Masvidal landed a kick to the body. He went for another high kick, which was blocked. Maia capitalized on an off-balanced Masvidal and maintained top control. He went for a rear-naked choke, but Masvidal defended. The final horn sounded and both men seemed to think victory was in reach.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Maia. Maia went to the cageside where Dana White was and asked for a title shot. White replied, “you got it.”

Final Result: Demian Maia def. Jorge Masvidal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)