Demi Lovato Set To Perform National Anthem For Mayweather vs. McGregor

The star power surrounding this weekend’s (Sat. August 26, 2017) boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to grow strong.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, pop star Demi Lovato will be singing the National Anthem for the event at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Lovato is no stranger to the mixed martial arts (MMA) world as she has attended several UFC and Bellator events throughout the years. The 25-year-old also likes to show off her skills on Instagram where she has posted several videos of her MMA training such this one below:

Thank you @officialdaniellemartin for letting me kick your butt ???????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Mayweather and McGregor will compete live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday night. The fight is scheduled to go 12 rounds at 154 pounds with each man wearing eight ounce gloves. If “Money” pulls off his expected victory it will be his 50th consecutive victory in his undefeated career.

McGregor could solidify himself as the biggest star in all of sports by pulling off what would be the upset of the century, if he is able to best Mayweather inside the squared circle coming into the bout with an 0-0 record in professional boxing competition. Who will you be rooting for come fight night Saturday?