Demetrious Johnson Will Attempt To Make History In Kansas City

During tonight’s (Sat. March 4, 2017) UFC 209 FS1 prelims it was announced by UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson that he will be attempting to make history against No. 4-ranked Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24 from Kansas City, Missouri on April 15th.

Johnson, who won the inaugural UFC 125-pound title back in 2012, has successfully defended his strap nine times in the midst of an 11 fight win streak. ‘Mighty Mouse’ hasn’t lost a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since his unanimous decision loss to now-former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in 2011.

He will attempt to make history by tying former middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s 10 consecutive title defense record against Reis, who he has already been scheduled to fight before. The pair were initially set to meet at UFC 201 back in July, however, Johnson was forced out of the contest due to an injury.

Reis has been on an impressive three-fight win streak as of late and is extremely confident in his ability to be the one to hand Johnson his first loss at 125 pounds. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is 22-6 in his MMA career with wins over the likes of Ulka Sasaki, Dustin Ortiz, and Scott Jorgensen.

UFC on FOX 24 takes place live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 15, 2017. It was also announced that the card will be co-headlined by a massive middleweight contest between No. 3-ranked Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and No. 6-ranked Robert Whittaker.