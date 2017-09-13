Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Rescheduled For UFC 216

As expected, Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg has been re-booked.

MMA Fighting has confirmed that the flyweight title fight will go down at October 7’s UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was set for last weekend’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Edmonton, but a viral illness for Borg caused a last-minute cancellation. UFC 216 as tabbed as a potential replacement venue, and “Mighty Mouse” issued Borg an ultimatum that it was sort of there or never for the fight in 2017.

The top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA, Johnson will attempt to break his tie with Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history with 10, but he’s going to need Borg, who has a long and disappointing history of missing weight and pulling out of fights, to show up first.

The anticipated interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee was originally set to headline UFC 216, but it now stands unknown if the bout will remain in the headliner spot or be moved to the co-main event for Johnson vs. Borg.