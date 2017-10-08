Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC 216 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. October 7, 2017), UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempted a record-breaking title defense against top-ranked contender Ray Borg.

Johnson is the sole 125-pound champ in the history of the UFC and hasn’t lost in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since dropping down from bantamweight. “Mighty Mouse” came into his fight against Borg on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak that included a record-tying 10 consecutive UFC title defenses.

The record was formerly solely held by ex-UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva. If Johnson is able to get past Borg not only will he solidify himself as the most successful champion in UFC history, but arguably the greatest fighter of all time.

Not many fighters have been able to hold their own against Johnson inside the cage, but No. 3-ranked Ray Borg feels as though he has what it takes to dethrone Johnson. The 24-year-old submission specialist is coming off back-to-back wins over the likes of Louis Smolka and Jussier Formiga. “The Tazmexican Devil” hopes to shock the MMA world and hand Johnson his first loss in six years, crushing his UFC record-breaking aspirations in the process.

Johnson completely dominated Borg for all five rounds, before unleashing an amazing armbar submission off a takedown. It was arguably the greatest submission of all time and Johnson solidified himself as the greatest champion in MMA history.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: