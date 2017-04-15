Demetrious Johnson Ties UFC Record With Submission Win Over Wilson Reis

Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) tied the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) record for most successful consecutive title defenses against Wilson Reis (22-7).

In the main event of UFC on FOX 24, Johnson defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Reis. It was the 10th title defense for “Mighty Mouse.”

Right away Johnson landed an inside leg kick. Reis blocked a high kick after trying to capitalize on a slip. Reis caught a kick and went for a takedown, but Johnsons stood on his feet. “Mighty Mouse” was active and kept Reis on the defensive. Reis again went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it. It was a clear round for the champion.

In the second stanza, Johnson tied up Reis and landed two knees before the break. “Mighty Mouse” grabbed onto a leg and took the back briefly. Johnson continued to be quicker to the punch and avoided danger. A hard body kick landed for the champion. A knee to the body caught Reis as he tried going for a takedown and landed some ground-and-pound before the horn sounded.

The third frame saw Johnson stuff a takedown attempt early. The right eye of Reis was closing. A body kick followed by a right hand was there for Johnson. A right hand followed by a takedown was there for Johnson. “Mighty Mouse” moved to side control. He landed some elbows to the head and rained down strikes in full mount. He quickly moved for an armbar and got the submission to tie the record.

Final Result: Demetrious Johnson def. Wilson Reis via Submission (Armbar) – R3, 4:49