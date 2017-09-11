Demetrious Johnson ‘Still Searching’ For Paycheck After UFC 215

Demetrious Johnson was scheduled to defend his UFC flyweight title for the eleventh consecutive time against Ray Borg in the main event of this past weekend’s (Sept. 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, but the bout was scrapped just days prior after Borg fell ill and withdrew from the bout.

In the past, the UFC has, at times, compensated the fighter who showed up and was fit to compete, but Johnson revealed on today’s (Sept. 11, 2017) edition of The MMA Hour that he has not yet been paid. “Mighty Mouse”, however, also said that the UFC is working to re-book the fight for Oct. 7’s UFC 216, which may be why he hasn’t received a check:

“Usually if it’s a quick turnaround, then typically they do not pay the athletes,” Johnson said. “Hopefully they do make things happen on Oct. 7, if it’s possible, then I can get a pay check. As far as I’m concerned, my black ass should be going to the bank and depositing a check right now and taking my kids to school. But that’s not the case right now.”

Late last week, Johnson said that he was glad that he was notified of the situation by the UFC rather than learning of it from social media, but he also admitted that money was the first thing that crossed his mind when he received the call:

“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. … “When they said, ‘Stop cutting weight,’ and the first thing I said, I said, ‘How the f*ck do I get my money? Do I need to finish cutting weight, step on the scale, so I can get my pay check?’ Because I just trained eight weeks for this.”

At the end of the day, Johnson is focused on receiving a pay check, and if he has to fight at UFC 216 in order to do so, then he’ll be ready:

“I didn’t get a pay check, so I’m still searching for my pay check,” Johnson said. “They said I have to fight and make weight Oct. 7. Then I’m coming to fight and collecting cash.”

What do you make of “Mighty Mouse’s” comments?