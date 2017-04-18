Demetrious Johnson Comments on Potential Cody Garbrandt Fight

Dominant UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson etched his name into the history books this past weekend (April 15, 2017), as he tied Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive title defenses by defending his 125-pound strap for the 10th time with a third round submission victory over Wilson Reis.

Johnson has consistently proven that he’s ahead of the pack at 125 pounds and he’s nearly cleaned out the division, which is why some have expressed interest in seeing him face off with bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt. “Mighty Mouse” has said that he welcomes all challenges to his title, but he also confirmed that his next fight will not be against Garbrandt:

“He’s his own person,” Johnson said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “Me and Cody talked off scene, everything’s fine, its just business. … It will not be my next fight. Don’t worry about it.”

As far as who his next opponent could be, Johnson didn’t have a definitive answer, although he did make it clear that he’ll be remaining at flyweight where he’ll look to break Silva’s long held record:

“People say I need to go up and do this, do that,” Johnson said. “Why not be the greatest ever? UFC went out and signed a whole bunch of great new flyweight talent and I would not mind putting my name against their’s and giving them a loss.” “I’m going to let my body heal, relax, enjoy this history and just take my time,” Johnson said. “I won’t say any guy is on the radar until UFC sends me a contract, and then, that’s how it was for Wilson too. I knew Wilson was fighting, I didn’t know if we was going to win or not, I didn’t care if he was going to win or not, I had my training camp and I was ready to fight on April 15. If the UFC gave me a list of their events for the fall, I will look at it and go ‘hmm, I like this fight, I like the location, I’ll start my training camp 10 weeks out from there, and whoever is my opponent is my opponent.”

Who would you like to see the reigning flyweight king take on next?