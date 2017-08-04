Demetrious Johnson Buries Hatchet With Dana White

It’s no secret that UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has had some major issues with UFC President Dana White lately. However, it appears that their issues have been resolved, according to Johnson’s manager.

Malki Kawa recently appeared on The MMA Hour and during the interview, he talked about the meeting between Mighty Mouse and White. He believes that things are improving.

“It went well. DJ fights on September 9th against Ray Borg, he’ll break the record (for title defenses) and then we’ll move onto something else and try to get him into some big fights. We’re going to make the right moves for DJ and help DJ reach the goals that he wants to reach.”

It’s well known by now that for months, Johnson and White have frequently exchanged words. If you recall, Johnson was not receptive to a fight with T.J. Dillashaw even though White and other UFC officials were pushing for it. White event came out and mocked Johnson for taking it.

This led to Johnson firing back and claimed that White threatened to shut down his entire division. White denied that and gave Johnson the fight he wanted, which was against Borg that is almost guaranteed to do low PPV numbers. Apparently, though, that’s water under the bridge.

“Yeah, they buried the hatchet,” he said. “Dana told DJ how he felt about some stuff and DJ told Dana how he felt about some stuff. They buried the hatchet. There was a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication. There were are a lot of different parties involved, I thought I would bring the two of them together and get this thing right. “It worked well. I’m expecting this to work out in DJ’s favor in the long run. I think he will be very happy and I think UFC will be very happy with him.”

Kawa seemed to indicate that not everything is figured out now between the two sides.

“After the fight we’ll see, we’ll sit down and talk. The truth is that there are a lot of things involved, it’s not just a matter of us getting a new contract. DJ’s got some fights left on his contract now, and there are a lot of things we need to work through. I think we need to win this fight and then we’ll be able to sit down and talk to somebody. Like I said, it’s big to get them back talking together.”

Johnson and Borg are expected to headline UFC 215, which goes down in Edmonton on September 9th.