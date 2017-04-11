Cormier: Jon Jones Looked Like S*** At UFC 210

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier successfully defended his 205-pound title for the second time this past weekend (April 8, 2017) at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York, submitting Anthony Johnson in the second round of their main event bout. With the victory, Cormier has likely earned himself a rematch with former titleholder Jon Jones, who will return from suspension this July.

Jones, who scored a unanimous decision win over Cormier in Jan. 2015, was present in Buffalo last week, which didn’t please “DC”, although the champion did say that “Bones” ‘looks like sh*t’:

“You know, earlier in the week I was like man, I don’t know why he’s hanging around,” Cormier said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “You know, I said it multiple times, it seems desperate. You can’t even do anything about what you’re talking about at this point right now. You just finished another round of community service, you can’t do anything. He can’t do anything. So, you know, he did annoy me. “But, my whole thought was, I didn’t want to see him in the arena. I was like, man if I don’t have to see this guy it would be good, and he’s standing next to Luke [Rockhold]. And before every fight I hug Luke, so I was like, or there he is. He’s got a really bad haircut. So that was good. I was like, oh there he is, and he looks like sh*t.”

As of now, Cormier doesn’t know when the fight will take place, but he did confirm that his next opponent will be Jones. The former Olympian also took the time to issue “Bones” a stern warning:

“Right now, I don’t know [when and where], I can’t make that decision,” he said. “But [the] opponent I know: Jones. One-hundred percent. This is what I’ve wanted since the day we walked out of the Octagon in January 2015. I’ve never made any secrets about it. I’ve always said that I want to fight him again. “But if [Jones] for reason wants to fight someone else and maybe get his sea legs back, [okay] — because if he goes in there with me right now like, walking like he’s…you know when Bambi comes out, he’s got them little Bambi legs? He’s got them sea legs. If Jon Jones comes back in the Octagon with those sea legs like he did against Ovince Saint Preux then I’m going to smash him. He might want to get his sea legs back under him. He’s not going to come in there with those baby legs.”

Do you expect Cormier to get his revenge on Jones when the two meet later this year?