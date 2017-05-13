David Branch Earns Split Nod Over Krzysztof Jotko in UFC Return

David Branch (21-3) made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return a successful one against Krzysztof Jotko (19-2).

The two met at the center of the Octagon. Branch looked for an overhand. Jotko missed a winging punch. A leg kick was there for Branch. A takedown was secured by Branch. The former World Series of Fighting two-division champion began pounding away at the body. Jotko used the cage to get back up. Branch stuck to his opponent like glue.

Jotko wound up getting a takedown, but Branch got back up. The two engaged in a clinch against the fence. The round ended with Branch in control while the two were in a clinch position.

A side kick was there early in the second stanza for Branch. Jotko pushed his opponent against the fence and landed a spinning backfist on the break. Jotko was kicked below the belt and time was called, but the fight resumed quickly. A leg kick connected for Branch.

Branch dropped down and scored a takedown. He clipped Jotko on the break. A left hand found the mark for Jotko. Branch swung his way inside the clinch. The referee looked pressured into breaking up the clinch and Joe Rogan criticized him for being easily influenced. A spinning wheel kick missed for Jotko. He scrambled out of a takedown. The round ended shortly after.

Early in the final frame, Branch missed a spinning wheel kick. He landed a leg kick to follow up. A high kick was blocked by Branch. He connected with a kick to the body. They clinched and Branch got his opponent to the fence. The clinch was broken up. Branch dove in deep and scored a takedown. He went for a choke as Jotko got up, but nothing doing.

A knee to the body was there for Jotko followed by a right hand over the top. Jotko was pushed against the cage as the final horn sounded. The crowd in Dallas, Texas booed both men heavily.

Two of the three judges saw the fight for Branch.

Final Result: David Branch def. Krzysztof Jotko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)