Darren Till Eyes Fight With Former Title Contender

Darren Till is coming off the biggest win of his career this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118 at the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland as he finished former title contender Donald Cerrone in the main event that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This talent rose to the occasion and proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s welterweight division. He made his pro-MMA debut back in 2013 and since then has picked up 16 wins with no defeats.

It should be noted that he did fight to a draw with Nicolas Dalby at UFC Fight Night 76. As seen in the fight, Till outclassed Cerrone with his boxing and went on to finish ‘Cowboy’ in the opening round. It was his most impressive performance to date.

Following the fight, the prospect called out Mike Perry in an interview. Now, Till has his eyes on another highly regarded welterweight. Keep in mind that Perry still has to get Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC on FOX 26.

Till took to his official Twitter account and noted that he would be interested in a fight against Stephen Thompson, who has challenged UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for the strap twice but failed both times in his attempt to capture UFC gold.

Before those fights, Thompson had seven straight wins over the likes of Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger, Johny Hendricks, and Patrick Cote.

Thompson also has his next fight lined up as he is preparing for a fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 next week at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Just gonna put it out there, but imagine the chess game of striking me and wonderboy would have?,” Till wrote on Twitter. He added a “#HighLevelStriking” hashtag.