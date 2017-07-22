Darren Elkins Gets Split Nod Over Dennis Bermudez in Uniondale

Dennis Bermudez (16-7) fell short in his bout against Darren Elkins (23-5).

Bermudez and Elkins did battle inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25.

Immediately Bermudez went for a jumping knee. He got in a leg kick. Elkins landed a punch off a clinch break. He then landed a left hand. Bermudez slipped off a high kick. Elkins got a hold of his back. “The Menace” was able to break free.

Elkins ended up taking his opponent down again and went for a rear-naked choke. Instead, Bermudez powered out. The round ended with Elkins pushing his opponent against the fence.

Bermudez began round two swinging. He threatened with a takedown attempt, but nothing doing. A combination was there for “The Menace.” Bermudez scored a takedown. Elkins got up, but his back was against the fence. He reversed the position. The round ended with Elkins in control.

The final frame was underway and the two weren’t shy on offense. They tied up in the corner and neither man could get an edge. A left hand was there for Bermudez followed by a right hand. The final horn sounded with Bermudez avoiding a takedown.

Elkins nabbed the split decision victory.

Final Result: Darren Elkins def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)