Daniel Kelly Spoils Rashad Evans’ Middleweight Debut In Close Call

Rashad Evans (19-6-1) had his middleweight debut spoiled by Daniel Kelly (13-1).

After failing to be cleared to compete at UFC 205 and UFC 206, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Evans finally made his middleweight debut. “Suga” took on Kelly tonight (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Evans threw a couple of strikes at the start. Kelly moved forward and landed a right jab to a right hook. Evans had his high kick blocked. “Suga” got hit with a left hand. A right hand was there for Evans. Kelly responded with a left hand. A jab to a left hand connected for Kelly.

Evans landed an overhand right into a takedown attempt. Kelly was able to shrug it off and kept the fight standing. An uppercut connected for Evans. The two engaged in a clinch and Kelly landed a knee to the body. Evans landed his own knee to the body. A hard body kick was there for Evans to end the round.

The second round was underway and Evans kept being forced to moved backwards. Kelly went for a wizard throw, but Evans remained on his feet. Kelly landed a one-two combination. He connected with a punch. “Suga” went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Evans landed a knee to the head. An accidental poke to Kelly called a brief halt to the bout.

The action resumed and Kelly landed a kick to the body. Evans connected with a stinging body kick. Evans took Kelly down, but it was only temporary. Kelly had his high kick blocked. Evans threw a high kick that was caught. Kelly kept catching his opponent with punches. The round ended shortly after.

The final frame began and the two traded shots. Kelly got a trip, but Evans quickly regained his balance. Kelly landed a leg kick. Evans landed a stinging one-two combination. He then landed a quick uppercut. “Suga” landed more punches. He was tripped, but once again got right back up. He connected with a hard body kick.

Kelly landed a combination. The two engaged in a clinch, but quickly broke off. A high kick was blocked, but he landed a right hand. An uppercut found the target for Kelly. Evans once again regained balance from a trip attempt. A body kick was there for “Suga.”

Kelly landed a one-two combination. He then popped Evans with an uppercut. Evans landed a combination. Time was called when Evans grabbed Kelly’s shorts during a takedown attempt. Evans blasted Kelly with shots when time resumed to close out the round.

The fight result was in the hands of the judges. Two of the three judges saw the fight for Kelly, awarding him the split decision nod.

Final Result: Daniel Kelly def. Rashad Evans via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)