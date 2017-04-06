Daniel Cormier Warns Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 210

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his 205-pound title for the second time in a rematch against No. 1-contender Anthony Johnson. The winner will likely go on to face former champion and former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones.

Cormier and Jones have already faced off once before with Jones taking home a unanimous decision victory at UFC 182. The two were supposed to rematch last July at UFC 200, but Jones was forced to withdraw after failing a drug test. He then received a suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) that will keep him out of action until this upcoming July.

As it turns out, “Bones” will be in attendance at UFC 210 and Cormier recently issued him a warning:

“He better not come in my cage after I win. He’s not welcome in there,” Cormier said on Thursday (Via FOX Sports). “He’s still suspended. When he’s eligible to fight then he can walk in the cage but if he dares to step into that Octagon, something bad will happen.”

Continuing on, “DC” said that if he were in Jones’ shoes, he wouldn’t even attend the event, which is taking place in Buffalo, New York, not too far from where Jones grew up in Rochester, New York:

“This is where he’s from, I get it, but if it was me and I was in his situation, I wouldn’t be here,” Cormier said.

At the end of the day, Cormier admitted that it’s ‘sad’ what Jones has put himself through, but he also said that he’s strictly focused on Johnson:

“The guy is the most talented human being I’ve ever competed against. He’s so good in every aspect of fighting but for him to have done the things he’s done to limit the history that he was making it’s crazy. It’s sad,” Cormier said about Jones. “But at the end of the day, I have to worry about myself and I have to worry about Anthony Johnson.”

What do you make of Cormier’s comments?