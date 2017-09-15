Daniel Cormier Urges Fans To ‘Lay Off’ Jon Jones

Earlier this week on UFC Tonight, Daniel Cormier said that he was very ‘upset’ with the fact that Jon Jones had failed a drug test prior to their rematch at July 29’s UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. Jones ended up scoring a TKO victory over “DC”, although the result of the fight has since been changed to a no-contest by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Due to Jones’ troubled history, he’s received a lot of backlash from fans regarding his latest failed test. Cormier, however, took to his official Instagram account today to urge fans to ‘lay off’ “Bones” until the situation has fully played out:

Cormier first did battle back at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 in a bout that Jones won via unanimous decision. He then, however, failed a drug test for cocaine metabolites. A few months later, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident, stripped of his title, and suspended by the UFC.

Then scheduled to rematch “DC” at UFC 200 in July 2016, Jones was forced to withdraw from the bout just days prior after it was revealed that he had failed a drug test for multiple banned substances.

Prior to UFC 214, it had appeared as if Jones had sorted out his issues, but he’s once again found himself in a whirlwind of trouble. Of course, he’s owed his due process, but because he’s a repeat offender, Jones is now facing a four-year suspension.

How do you expect the situation to play out?