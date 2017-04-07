Daniel Cormier Reacts To UFC 210 Weigh-In Controversy

When reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier first stepped on the scale during Friday’s weigh-ins, he officially tipped he scales at 206.2 pounds, which made him 1.2 pounds over the official allowed title fight weight.

But two minutes later, he weighed-in once more, this time making weight at exactly 205 pounds, making the title fight official.

After all the madness surrounding those two minutes and the initial weight, Cormier addressed the situation after weigh-ins:

“It was crazy because I weighed in upstairs and I was like ‘man, I’m OK, I can go down and do this.’ Took a lot longer than normally but we figured we had it done,” Cormier explained to FOX Sports about Friday’s weigh-ins. “We went downstairs and the scale was weighing different. So I went in the back and they informed me that New York state rule is that you can actually re-weigh and if you don’t make it, you have two hours to actually make the weight. “So I started feeling pretty confident after that.”

DC will defend his belt against Anthony ” Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210 this weekend, a rematch of their UFC 187 fight for the interim light heavyweight title.

Questions remain however about Friday’s weigh-ins. “Rumble”, a guy who had notoriously had trouble making weight, came in at a svelte 203.8 pounds. Meanwhile, Cormier came in overweight during his first weigh-in, and somehow got down to 205 in under two minutes.

DC made light of of the situation, but did admit that the cuts down to 205 pounds have gotten harder for the former UFC and Strikeforce heavyweight: