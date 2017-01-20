Daniel Cormier: Post-USADA Jon Jones Might Not Be The Same

During Daniel Cormier’s stint as a heavyweight in the Strikeforce GP, there were already rumblings of a rivalry with Jon Jones. At the time ‘Bones’ was the UFC light-heavyweight champ, dominating the division. After dominating Bigfoot and Josh Barnett to win the Grand Prix, ‘DC’ made his UFC debut. Victorious against Frank Mir and Roy Nelson, Cormier made his long-awaited 205-pound debut with a bout against ‘Bones’ in mind. Finally, off the back of an intense feud, Jones and Cormier faced off in January 2015. Although Jones’ hand was raised, this would be the final time he’d make the octagon walk as champion.

When Jones was stripped of the title for his part in a hit-and-run incident, it left a hole in the division. Defeating Anthony Johnson by submission, Cormier finally tasted UFC gold, albeit in the looming shadow of ‘Bones.’ After getting himself right, Jones would win the interim belt at UFC 197, and was again booked to face ‘DC.’ Unfortunately, just days before UFC 200, the troubled ex-champ got popped by USADA. Hit with a one-year ban, Jones’ absence was extended, leaving frustration in his wake.

Cormier Eyes Jones’ Return

Speaking with Colin Cowherd, as quoted by MMAFighting.com, Daniel Cormier discusses Jones’ return. Since his USADA ban is retroactive, ‘Bones’ will be eligible to return this Summer. In terms of whether or not his rival will be ‘clean,’ Cormier says he doesn’t care:

“Honestly, when that whole thing happened in July, I would have fought him two days later. It doesn’t matter. I just want to fight. I’m there to fight and because of our history and – I’m a competitor and I need to get back that. That means so much to me at my core that I’ve got to get it back. My life and career would not be okay if I had to walk away and not share the octagon again with that man.”

Post-USADA Jones