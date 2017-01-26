Daniel Cormier Plans To Fold Anthony Johnson Like Laundry

UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1-contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson were scheduled to rematch last month at UFC 206, but the bout fell through after Cormier was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury. It was announced yesterday, however, that the two will now do battle at April 8’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York.

When the two first fought at UFC 187 in May 2015, Cormier won via third-round submission even after he was dropped by a massive right hand earlier in the fight. Despite “Rumble’s” power, however, Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler, plans to stand with Johnson:

“I get to go in there and fold up Rumble Johnson like a nice load of laundry,” Cormier said on yesterday’s edition of UFC Tonight.“No wrestling. I’m standing up with Rumble Johnson. You say you’re going to knock me – prove it to me on April 8th. I’ll be waiting for you. I’m going to stand with this dude. What’s the worst that can happen?”

This could be a bit of strategic pre-fight trash talking from Cormier, as it’s hard to imagine an Olympic-level athlete would abandon their base skillset to throw down with arguably the hardest power puncher in all of MMA in his glaring area of expertise.

Do you believe Cormier’s so-called strategy, or will the champion take the smarter route and rely on his decorated wrestling background to once again get by “Rumble”?