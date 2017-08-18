Daniel Cormier: Jones & I Will “Be Professional” Until Cage Door Closes Again

Taking on bitter rival Jon Jones for a second time in the main event of UFC 214 last month, Daniel Cormier once again came up short, this time surrendering his 205-pound title and suffering a third round TKO loss.

Despite the bad blood between the two, Jones has been rather respectful towards Cormier after the fight, and while “DC” feels as if “Bones” is being ‘genuine’, he also admitted that achieving ‘friendship would be very different’:

“I believe he’s being genuine,” Cormier told Kenny Florian in his return to UFC Tonight this week. “I do believe that he is trying to turn over a new leaf. I think he’s trying to show that he’s a different person than he was in the past. With that being said, friendship would be very difficult for us to achieve because of our history. And I’m OK with that, I’ve always said that.” “We don’t have to be friends. I’ve always respected him for the competitor that he is. I even congratulated him for getting the job done on July 29th. But, in terms of going forward, we will be professional because we have to until the cage door closes again.”

As far as his future goes, Cormier is indeed 38 years of age, but he did have some success against Jones, and it appears as if he’s going to keep on fighting, while focusing on improving:

“It takes time to get over something that’s so big, especially when you unsuccessful in such a big event,” Cormier said. “But, day by day, you get better. You keep fighting, you keep learning that there are things that are much more important than the competition. And you gotta try to get through it.” “If fighting was a nice ex-girlfriend, she would have allowed (Jones) to walk up, double knee me, and knock me out in ten seconds, but no,” Cormier added, with a laugh. “She had to give me some success before it happened.” “It was just too easy to just say ‘you know what, don’t let the guy in the fight at all.’ I try to make jokes (but) I need to get better.”

What do you make of Cormier’s most recent comments?