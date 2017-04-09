Daniel Cormier Fires Back At ‘Cialis Boy’ Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier defended his title for the second time with a submission victory over Anthony Johnson in the main event of last night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York.

With the victory, Cormier has likely earned himself a rematch with former champion and former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones, who is currently serving a USADA suspension that will end this coming July.

Jones was actually in Buffalo for the fight and recently called Cormier’s weigh-in debacle one of the ‘dirtiest’ things he’s seen in sports. Cormier responded last night at the post-fight press conference by taking a shot at Jones’ issues with his UFC 200 drug test that forced him out of a scheduled rematch with “DC”:

“It’s like you sit there and you take a table, put a whole bunch of kitchen appliances. At the end of one side, there’s a pot, and at the other side is a kettle. That pot starts yelling, ‘you’re dirty!’ while you’re sitting there with a steroid needle,” Cormier said with a laugh. “That’s my opinion on that. “You sit over there pot, with your cialis or whatever that s—t’s called. Get over there. Sit over there, pot, in detention. Cialis boy.”

Who do you expect to come out on top when these two light heavyweight titans meet later this year?