Daniel Cormier Explains Why Jon Jones Shouldn’t Be Considered The GOAT

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been very vocal about his belief that current UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones being one of the most talented fighters of all time.

However, that mindset has changed due to the fact of the second suspension for banned substances looms for Jones. According to “DC,” Jones probably has to be taken out of any “Greatest of All Time” conversations.

Cormier recently appeared on the Fight Society podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) and during the show, he stated that Jones’ controversies doesn’t merit consideration as the GOAT.

“I think enough is enough now honestly, if I’ve got to be honest with you. I think it’s very difficult to consider someone the greatest of all time when there are these types of allegations tied to them. I think that’s probably the easiest and the best way I could say it right now without going too far in one direction, just because I don’t know. I’ve said it before that he’s the greatest of all time. I’ve been in there with him twice and I know that he’s a tremendous fighter, and I do believe he would have had a ton of success without doing anything wrong. But when you start tying those negative things to your name and your legacy, it’s kind of hard to say this guy is the best fighter of all time.”

Jones has racked up a 17-1 record with the lone blemish being an almost universally derided disqualification loss. He has set the record for longest UFC light heavyweight championship reign and most title defenses in the division. Despite all of that success, he has had two titles stripped from him due to personal issues.

“To me, it’s just being super careful with what you put in your body, what you’re around, that type of stuff. You can’t think that you can roll around in the dirt with bad people and not get dirty. That doesn’t happen. You have to be much more careful associating yourself with good people that have your best interests at hand. “The problem is, even if they find him just negligent again, people aren’t very lenient when they find you negligent on multiple occasions.”

According to Cormier, he believes that Jones has likely irreparably harmed his status as GOAT. He maintains his belief that everyone should stop rushing to condemn Jones or strip him of the title before his current situation plays out.