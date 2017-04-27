Daniel Cormier Demands Fight With Jon Jones At UFC 214

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has made it clear and thrown down the challenge. He is ready for his rematch with bitter rival Jon Jones, and it appears that the fight will take place at UFC 214. While the UFC has yet to make the bout official, it has been a long road to having a second showdown between these two fighters. The fight is being targeted for the July 29 event, which takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card airs on pay-per-view while the prelims on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Cormier did not confirm the matchup on this week’s edition of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1 where he is the co-host. Jones has fought just once since his initial clash with Cormier at UFC 182 in January 2015 because of various outside-the-octagon issues. His last fight came in April 2016 at UFC 197 resulted in a unanimous-decision win over Ovince Saint Preux. On the other hand, Cormier, who is coming off a second-round submission of Anthony Johnson earlier this month at UFC 210, has teased a potential title defense against Jimi Manuwa. Cormier stated that he calls the shots in the division and that Jones shouldn’t fight anyone but him upon his return.

“Take the fight with me, Jon Jones,” Cormier said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie. “There are no tune-up fights in the UFC. Try to get your title back. Come meet your boy ‘DC,’ come get this money. Let’s get money together and give the people in Anaheim a show. No tune-up for Jon Jones, he gets to come and get beat by me this time. We’re fighting right now, or he doesn’t get to fight me. It’s my rules, I’m the champ now.”

It will be very interesting to see if the Cormier vs. Jones rematch will serve as the UFC 214 main event as UFC President Dana White has suggested it will not due to the trust issues with Jones. Either way, “DC” expects to come out victorious this time.