Daniel Cormier Criticizes UFC 210 Fight Poster

Light heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier will finally look to make the second defense of his 205-pound title when he meets No. 1-contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in a rematch of their May 2015 bout, which Cormier won via third round submission to secure the then vacant title.

The two were scheduled to rematch this past December, but Cormier was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a knee injury. Now with UFC 210 fast approaching, Cormier is likely looking to make a statement, but he doesn’t appear to be too pleased with the promotional fight poster for the event, as “Rumble” is displayed much larger than he is.

“DC” took to his official Instagram account to criticize the poster:

“What is this? How many favors did Rumble have to call in to make this shit happen? Just remember last time the challenger looked so big on the poster RDA beat cowboy in one round. #andstill @ufc,” Cormier wrote.

Check out his full post with the fight poster below:

Who do you expect to walk away with 205-pound gold when the two meet again next month in New York?