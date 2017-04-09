Daniel Cormier Chokes Anthony Johnson Again In Title Rematch

Daniel Cormier (19-1) repeated history and submitted Anthony Johnson (22-6) a second time.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 210 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Johnson once again.

Johnson landed a body kick at the start of the fight. Cormier threw a heavy overhand right. “Rumble” moved forward aggressively, but the champion tied him up. He landed a knee to the body with his back against the fence. Cormier landed was elbows and was taken down briefly. Johnson went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it.

A knee to the body landed for Johnson. “Rumble” tried to throw a high kick, but he was too close to Cormier to land. Johnson nailed Cormier with a kick. “Rumble” engaged in the clinch again. The round later ended with a Johnson takedown that may have not been before the bell.

Cormier’s nose appeared broken going into the second round. Johnson went for a knee to the body, but Cormier pushed him against the cage. Johnson reversed the position and dropped down for a takedown. Cormier got back up quickly. He ate a knee to the body before taking “Rumble” down and getting the back. Cormier land some punches before locking in the rear-naked choke.

After the fight, Johnson revealed that this was the last fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Final Result: Daniel Cormier def. Anthony Johnson via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – R2, 3:37