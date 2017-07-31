Daniel Cormier Breaks Silence On UFC 214 Loss

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has broken his silence following his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

“DC” has released a statement on his Instagram account where he thanked his supporters and team and congratulated Jones and his squad. It should be noted that Cormier did not attend the UFC 214 post-fight press conference due to him being transported to the hospital following the bout.

Cormier held the UFC light heavyweight title for two years and defended the title against some of the best light heavyweight fighters in the world. His only two losses of his career came to one man, and that man is Jones.

Cormier wrote the following:

“First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It’s a fist fight, and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I’ll see you soon.”

As seen in the statement, Cormier apologized to referee John McCarthy. If you recall, Cormier was visibly upset immediately following the third-round TKO loss and seemed to blame McCarthy for stopping the fight too early.

If you go back and look at the replay, it appeared to most fans that McCarthy might have even stopped it a shade too late. This is something that McCarthy admitted Sunday on Twitter.