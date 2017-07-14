Daniel Cormier Backs Up Amanda Nunes: She Had Every Right To Not Fight At UFC 213

Daniel Cormier Backs Up Amanda Nunes: She Had Every Right To Not...

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is someone who can understand UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes’ position heading into UFC 213. Nunes has received a mixed reaction after she revealed that she dealt with a bad bout of sinusitis that kept her out of the five-round rematch with Valentina Shevchenko at the event. Some people have supported her, and some have criticized. If you recall, UFC President Dana White was the first to reveal that she had technically been cleared to compete after two trips to the hospital.

“I don’t believe she was afraid,” Cormier told MMAjunkie Radio. “I believe that she was sick. And if she was sick and could not compete, then she had every right to not compete.”

As a result, Nunes had to take to her Instagram account to explain her chronic condition. While she has fought with the issue before, this time it got particularly bad.

“I was not feeling well enough to risk getting punched in the head with such pressure,” Nunes said. (via Twitter)

Nunes and Shevchenko had fought before as Nunes won a decision over the challenger back at UFC 196. Cormier is siding with Nunes as history proves that she would have any motive other than an actual illness to avoid rematching Shevchenko.

“This is a woman who has already fought and beat Valentina Shevchenko,” Cormier said. “This is a woman who beat Ronda Rousey. A woman who beat Miesha Tate. Two women who are no longer fighting because of the beatings that they took at the hands of Amanda Nunes, essentially.” “Dana is an emotional guy a lot of times,” Cormier said. “He’ll just shoot you straight. In the best of times, he shoots you straight. In the worst of times, he shoots you straight. And I think that’s what you got.”

Cormier is scheduled to defend his title against longtime rival and former UFC champion Jon Jones at UFC 214 on July 29 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. This bout is expected to serve as the headliner at the pay-per-view event.

On the flip side, the UFC is attempting to book the Nunes vs. Shevchenko rematch at UFC 215, which takes place Sept. 9 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Nunes appears to be up for the fight on the date, according to this Instagram post.