Daniel Cormier Almost Threw Out UFC Titles After Jones Loss

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was finished for the first time in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this past July, as former division kingpin Jon Jones delivered a nasty head-kick in the third round of their UFC 214 main event match-up to reclaim the title he never lost.

Shortly after Jones’ win, however, it was revealed that he had yet again failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test, and was subsequently stripped of his title after the decision was reversed to a No Contest, thus returning the belt to Cormier. Cormier joined The MMA Hour today (Mon. September 18, 2017) to discuss the entire situation, and commented on how he handled the loss once he returned home from UFC 214.

Cormier admitted that he was so angered by the loss that he nearly threw out all his previously won UFC titles (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I was pissed off, man,” Cormier said. “I just couldn’t believe that that happened. You don’t understand me, you know? It’s like this thing, I guess it’s like a wrestling thing, you get so mad, you don’t think about the the emotion and reaction, and then you regret it later. I would have regretted throwing those away. My wife wouldn’t let me.”

“DC” stated that he held a fight viewing party to watch his teammate Luke Rockhold take on David Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 this past Saturday (September 16, 2017), as well as the mega-boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. All of Cormier’s past titles from organizations such as Strikeforce, King Of The Cage, XMMA, and more were on display, however, his guests noticed his UFC belts were nowhere in sight:

“I had a fight party last week to watch Luke and ‘Canelo’ fights and I have this movie room in my house,” Cormier said. “I have a whole bunch of pictures and fight stuff and memories and stuff of my fights and all my championships. And when everyone came over, they saw my Strikeforce title, and King of the Cage, and XMMA and they were like ‘hey, where are your UFC championships?’”

Cormier has yet to put those title back on display, as they currently rest in the back of the former Olympian’s closet: