Rousimar Palhares Cut and Banned For Life By UFC

Rousimar Palhares got back into the win column in his welterweight debut last night at UFC Fight Night 29 by submitting Mike Pierce with one of his trademark heel hooks in just 31 seconds, but he’s now lost his job doing so.

Check out the video of Dana White breaking the news to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap:

The impressive victory was almost certain to lock up a “Submission of the Night” bonus. But as is the trend with many of Palhares’ fights, there was some controversy. Palhares didn’t receive the award because he held onto the heel hook for an extended amount of time. It looked like Pierce tapped repeatedly before the hold was released.

Palhares has been suspended for this before against Tomas Drwal, and the UFC doesn’t take potential unnecessary injuries to it fighters lightly. UFC international executive Marshall Zelaznik was on hand at last night’s event to clarify the situation, stating that Dana White wasn’t happy with the situation:

“The commission is investigating the length of time he held that submission, so, we’re pending that investigation and we’re not actually issuing a ‘Submission of the Night’ bonus…. There has obviously been a bit of history with ‘Toquinho’ where he has held some submissions in the past — he has had some controversial issues surrounding his submissions. Dana reacted very strongly to it, and a lot of the executives in the company and the commission reacted strongly to it. We’ve decided in the betterment of judgment to just withhold any judgment at all and I suppose that if the commission comes back with a favorable finding that we can re-evaluate whether or not an award is given. But, right now, we’re not making a commitment to it.”

With “Toquinho” was already on thin ice after getting knocked out in his previous two bouts and the suspension for elevated testosterone following his loss to Hector Lombard, the promotion has simply had enough of the submission whiz’s antics. Palhares has been cut and banned for life by the promotion, joining Paul Daley on a short list of fighters who won’t be coming back thanks to unsportsmanlike conduct.

There’s no need to put an opponent’s career in danger when he is already obviously tapping out and beginning to scream. Apparently, “Touquinho” didn’t get the memo the first time he was suspended for nearly breaking an opponenet’s leg; and now he’s cut. After the announcement Palhares was apologetic for his actions, insisting that he never meant to hurt Pierce:

Perhaps Palhares never intended to hurt Pierce; he most likely didn’t. But the trend was just too disturbing to ignore for too much longer. One could argue that the ref came into play by not stopping the fight soon enough, but that hardly matters at this point. What is your take on this strange string of events?

  • I think the UFC needs to react with force on this one. What paul harris does equates to a boxer refusing to stop punching an unconscious foe. if MMA is ever to be taken seriously we need to clamp down on the savage aspects of phsycho dudes like toqunio

    • When you watch it over again though, it doesn't look that bad, the moment he noticed it was over, he lets go. This has been exaggerated.

      • Then in that case it took him way too long for that moment to sink in. That guy was slapping the shlt out of him tapping

    • Dan Henderson?

  • It has nothing to do with Toquinho's personality it has to do with the actual submission. Leg locks get very nasty very quickly and since this is how he's making a living and feeding his family I'm certain he wants to make 100% sure that his opponent submits so he zealously cranks the submission. I mean look at the footage it was only locked in for a second or two and Pierce was tapping. I think he's just very eager to win, he's apologized in the past there's never been any malice. No need to take away his bonus it was well earned.

    • 'Leg locks get very nasty very quickly'. This he knows…

    • I could understand him cranking it before the tap but he clearly does it well after the tap and he sees the ref jump in. Theres no excuses here

      • He could end a career, justified he lost his.

      • Well I guess I'll fold under the majority opinion. I'm sure Toquinho will find success in Bellator or WSOF.

  • I'm with Rory on this one there is absolutely no excuse for holding on to a submission any longer than necessary. It's a sport when the opponent tap you stop, when the opponent takes a nap stop. There is no room for for anyone like this guy in the sport.

  • I think his actions are a WTF moment for every MMA fan.

  • This is BS….losing the sub bonus is punishment enough for a guy with such humble origins….remember when he fought Miller….Miller screamed for him to stop, he did and Millers corner told him to go back and fight….Toco almost got KOed….the ref needs to separate the guys and if he takes too long too bad….Sorry for Pierce but it is what it is…if anything the ref should be punished too.

    • Too late man. David mentioned Palhares just got banned.

    • Who cares how humble your origins are? How humble is it to try and destroy someone's leg when you've already won a fight?

      Deliberately trying to injure someone is the worse kind of arrogance, the exact opposite of what martial arts is about. And this is the second time he's done it.

      Palhares is a thug who totally deserves what he got.

      • I think he misses his Humble Beginning….. Soooooo he is back to his humble beginnings..

  • There is a verbal tap from the fighter plus a physical tap followed by the ref calling stop then trying desperately to get him release and he keeps cranking it even harder…

    what a piece of sh-it.

  • and off to the tournament of UFC rejects he goes…. !!!!!! 🙂

    • Not sure about that.. I mean fighters are the bread and butter of any promotion if this dude puts fighters on the shelf it would be a bad investment for any promotion.

  • I always had a chip with his antics in the past but to me he needs to keep going until the ref gets there and in my opinion he stopped when the ref stopped the fight. Just cause a guy screams doesn't mean it's over, the ref decides. I have seen fights where a guy stops because his opponent taps and then the ref doesn't see it and the fight continues on and the guy who tapped says he didn't. Palhares needed to keep cranking even if he broke his leg until the ref gets there. people are acting like he failed to adhere on 2 occasions in the sense of the guys scream and the ref coming in. The guys scream means nothing. there is a risk of injury in this sport. What about all the times we've seen late stoppages in terms of KO and even a punch or two after the ref jumps in. No problem then? Palhares releasesd some pressure when the guy screamed and then dug back in until the ref came. A tap is for a ref to observe not Palhares.

  • MMA, like other combat/contact sports, can personify the best of the human spirit. But when you cross the line, breaking the rules to inflict pain, it's no longer a sport and what it personifies is ugly.

  • Rousimar "escape goat" Palhares….the UFC is full of it….if they cared about figther safety the would ban elbows from guard….Crooks!!

  • Mir fid the same to Lesnar….i am F pissed.

    • Take off the Brasil colored glasses buddy. Palhares is a multiple time repeat offender who has been fined and suspended before. You cannot compare him to another fighter with a single offense. He continues to crank his heel hooks long after his opponent is frantically tapping out and screaming. His actions could have easily cost another fighter their UFC career. He got what he deserved.

      • Tapping and screaming means nothing to the fighter only the ref. It's the refs job to stop it. He needs to crank that like he wants to break it until the ref stops it. I have seen Palhares do the wrong thing before where he holds on even after the ref is there but he didn't this time. I think people are being babies right now over this last one as I feel he stopped very quickly once the ref stepped in just as he should. A screaming man does not equal game over and the fighters should know this.

    • The difference was that the ref, Mazzagtti if I recall, actually was slow to call the fight. As soon as he did, Mir let go.

  • Hmmm, Royce Gracie doesn't come to mind at all….

  • If Palhares goes 10-0 in his next fights DANA will quietly sneak him back into the UFC. Wait for it…Dana rarely keeps his word.

    • I agree.

      If Paul Daley was winning and particularly if he could fight in the US, he'd have Semtex back in a minute.

  • Who and or what, is a Jeremy Schaap?

    This guy is a nob. He called the UFC a league and referred to it as "your sport".

    Dana shouldn't waste his time with idiots like this twit. How much do you want to bet that this clown has never seen a UFC event? Dana should have just asked him, out of the last 30 cards the promotion has put on, how many have you seen?

  • the ref is on top of him and he still doesnt let go, he coulda ended pearces career. **** this roid scumbag good call by dana

